Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NTRS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.58.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $96.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.27 and its 200 day moving average is $111.91.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.