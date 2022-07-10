NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 51,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,716,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $223,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Bank of America lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.86. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

