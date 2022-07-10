Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Lowered to $121.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.73.

Shares of NUE opened at $109.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.88. Nucor has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.47.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,470,242,000 after purchasing an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $683,804,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nucor by 9.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after purchasing an additional 406,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Nucor by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

