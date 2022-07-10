Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Receives $1,450.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,450.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OCDGF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ocado Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HSBC upgraded Ocado Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.77) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Get Ocado Group alerts:

Shares of OCDGF opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Ocado Group has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.