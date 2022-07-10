Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,229 shares during the quarter. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,154,947 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after buying an additional 421,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,744 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,656,000 after buying an additional 544,414 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after buying an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,463,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,749,132. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.92. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $51.82.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 31,475,385 shares of company stock worth $1,801,169,807 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

