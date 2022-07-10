Oddz (ODDZ) Reaches Market Cap of $1.31 Million

Oddz (ODDZ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Oddz has a market cap of $1.31 million and $882,667.00 worth of Oddz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oddz has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Oddz coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Oddz’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,949,281 coins. Oddz’s official Twitter account is @oddz_finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oddz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oddz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oddz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

