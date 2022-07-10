Offshift Trading 15% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001965 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 15% against the dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.26 million and approximately $152,028.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Offshift alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,545.00 or 0.99960342 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00042076 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00024251 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift Coin Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,597,000 coins. The official website for Offshift is offshift.io . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Offshift

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.