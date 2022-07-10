OKCash (OK) Price Hits $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

OKCash (OK) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market capitalization of $232,555.09 and $1.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,923.47 or 0.99893374 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00041753 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00024550 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 85,407,106 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

