Ontology (ONT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $17.39 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, Ontology has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a market capitalization of $222.50 million and approximately $17.39 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00091695 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00016995 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001477 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00250809 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

