Oracle Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by an average of 19.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 24.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Oracle to earn $4.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

ORCL stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $63.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,376 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.26.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

