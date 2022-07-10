Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTIS. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $1,073,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

