PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Up 5.8% This Week

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. PAC Protocol has a total market cap of $6.18 million and approximately $41,988.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Protocol alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000497 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,839,809,403 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.