Patron Partners LLC Buys 3,310 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Patron Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,195,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362,696 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.99. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

