Patron Partners LLC Has $409,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 697.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $279.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $322.18. The company has a market cap of $176.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

