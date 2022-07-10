Patron Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.0% of Patron Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after buying an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $372,814,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.77 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.45.

