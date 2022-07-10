Patron Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Patron Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $200.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.09. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

Cummins Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.