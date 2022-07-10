Patron Partners LLC Raises Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Patron Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 58.4% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 26.5% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 3,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford acquired 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $619.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $721.77. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $575.60 and a 12-month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $830.71.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.