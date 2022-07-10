Patron Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

