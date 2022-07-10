Patron Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Patron Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $238.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

