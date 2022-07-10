PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Receives $28.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several research firms recently commented on PBF. Scotiabank upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PBF Energy from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 75,499 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $2,338,204.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,582.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,905,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,683,987 shares of company stock valued at $147,334,916. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 354.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in PBF Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $28.61 on Friday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 0.80%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

