PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) & Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Financial Comparison

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $6.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out -257.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 100.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -14.74% -2.37% -0.33% Simon Property Group 43.12% 56.67% 6.25%

Risk & Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 2 5 0 2.71 Simon Property Group 0 4 10 0 2.71

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $18.03, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $155.36, indicating a potential upside of 59.03%. Given Simon Property Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Simon Property Group is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Simon Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $420.30 million 3.47 $56.85 million ($0.73) -20.49 Simon Property Group $5.12 billion 6.27 $2.25 billion $6.78 14.41

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Simon Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Simon Property Group beats PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Simon Property Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

