Peony (PNY) Price Tops $0.0472 on Major Exchanges

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Peony has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000226 BTC on exchanges. Peony has a total market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $22,131.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00029426 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008447 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 291,203,328 coins. Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io . Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

