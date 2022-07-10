PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $952.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and approximately $952.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0193 or 0.00000091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00135233 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000515 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

