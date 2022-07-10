Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Performant Financial in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

PFMT stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of -0.31. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.43.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $27.08 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Shay Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the first quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.