Phore Market Cap Tops $258,077.78 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $258,077.78 and approximately $21.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phore has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008130 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,284,403 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

