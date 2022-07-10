PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Trading 0.6% Higher This Week

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $675,111.76 and approximately $4,908.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,828.59 or 0.99996271 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002766 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

