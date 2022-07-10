Pinkcoin Trading 20.9% Lower This Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 45.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $283,200.54 and approximately $51.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00217154 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000298 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012200 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001067 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 65.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.91 or 0.00659122 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 461,894,433 coins and its circulating supply is 436,633,997 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.