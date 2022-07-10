Piper Sandler Lowers Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target to $13.00

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 63.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $221,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,578.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $31,704.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 304,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,510.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,368 shares of company stock valued at $550,852 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 65.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after buying an additional 3,099,852 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter worth approximately $21,322,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.