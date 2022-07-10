PIVX (PIVX) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. PIVX has a market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $31,408.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PIVX has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. One PIVX coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000382 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spirit Orb Pets Care Token (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $63,800.86 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000532 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 69,553,293 coins. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official message board is forum.pivx.org . The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIVX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

