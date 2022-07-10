PlotX (PLOT) Price Hits $0.0281 on Top Exchanges

PlotX (PLOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, PlotX has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. PlotX has a market cap of $1.86 million and $213,037.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlotX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PlotX is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

