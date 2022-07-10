Polkadex (PDEX) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.65 Million

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $12.65 million and approximately $176,105.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

