Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Reaches $0.0579 on Top Exchanges

Polkamarkets (POLK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Polkamarkets has a market cap of $4.66 million and approximately $229,561.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkamarkets coin can now be purchased for $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkamarkets Profile

Polkamarkets is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,473,545 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

