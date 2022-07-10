PPL (NYSE:PPL) Upgraded at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.18 on Thursday. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.98 and a fifty-two week high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.45.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PPL will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in PPL by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in PPL by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in PPL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in PPL by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.