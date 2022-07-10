ProxyNode (PRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13.00

ProxyNode (PRX) traded down 39% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ProxyNode has a market cap of $16,414.83 and approximately $13.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00220735 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 31% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000313 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00013695 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001051 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 60.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00633788 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 192,566,987 coins. The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

