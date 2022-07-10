Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,265,000 after buying an additional 62,108 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $96.31 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.