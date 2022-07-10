RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Get RAVE Restaurant Group alerts:

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley bought 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders bought 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAVE Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.