RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.54.
RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.
RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
