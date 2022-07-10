Raymond James Cuts Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Price Target to C$2.25

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trilogy Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMQ. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.32.

TMQ opened at C$0.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.48. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Trilogy Metals ( TSE:TMQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

