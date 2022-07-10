Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,660 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 0.5% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $95.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $141.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

