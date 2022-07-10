Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0084 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (RAZE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, Raze Network has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for $0.0084 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a market cap of $997,728.05 and approximately $53,612.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00134294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

About Raze Network

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

