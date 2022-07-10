Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Decreased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on O. Raymond James upped their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.70. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $62.28 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 291.18%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

