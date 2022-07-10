Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.77.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 15,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $158,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,331.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDFN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Redfin by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Redfin by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 42,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Redfin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.98. Redfin has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $63.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 53.87%. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

