Research Analysts Set Expectations for AlloVir, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALVR)

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AlloVir in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.72) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.73). The consensus estimate for AlloVir’s current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.05.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AlloVir from $55.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

AlloVir stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. AlloVir has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 51.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in AlloVir by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in AlloVir during the first quarter worth $204,000. 38.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 15,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total value of $67,152.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 389,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Diana Brainard sold 29,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $126,154.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,577 shares of company stock valued at $229,595 over the last three months. Insiders own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

