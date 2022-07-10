Reviewing a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) and Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.5% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Vipshop shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Vipshop shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.71 -$5.97 million N/A N/A Vipshop $18.37 billion 0.37 $734.56 million $0.95 10.66

Vipshop has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A Vipshop 3.72% 15.31% 8.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for a.k.a. Brands and Vipshop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vipshop 1 6 0 0 1.86

a.k.a. Brands currently has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 338.69%. Vipshop has a consensus target price of $13.23, suggesting a potential upside of 30.55%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Vipshop.

Summary

Vipshop beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Vipshop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items. It also provides shoes and bags, which comprises casual and formal shoes, purses, satchels, luggage, duffel bags, and wallets; handbags; apparel, gears and accessories, furnishings and decor, toys, and games for boys, girls, infants, and toddlers; sportswear, sports gear, and footwear for various sporting activities; home furnishings, such as bed and bath products, home decor, kitchen and tabletop items, and home appliances; and consumer electronic products. In addition, the company offers food and snacks, beverages, fresh produce, and pet goods; beauty products; and internet finance services, including consumer and supplier financing, and microcredit. Vipshop Holdings Limited provides its branded products through its vip.com and vipshop.com online platforms, as well as through its internet website and cellular phone application. Further, it offers warehousing, logistics, product procurement, research and development, technology development, and consulting services; software development and information technology support solutions; and supply chain services. Vipshop Holdings Limited was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

