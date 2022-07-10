RichQUACK.com (QUACK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.76 Million

RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. RichQUACK.com has a market cap of $27.88 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar. One RichQUACK.com coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00132474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004791 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

