Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Cut to “Sell” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,730 ($69.39) to GBX 5,420 ($65.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,853.40.

NYSE:RIO opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $72.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 612 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,813 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,526 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 650 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

