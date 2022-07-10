Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 0.2% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $20,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $442.73. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $369.51 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.80.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

