Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $10.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sabre from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $12.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $584.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabre will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,444,035 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 128,336 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,854 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,479,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 395,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

