Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Salzgitter’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.
SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Salzgitter from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Salzgitter from €35.00 ($36.46) to €42.00 ($43.75) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €30.00 ($31.25) to €28.60 ($29.79) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.52.
Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $5.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0512 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%.
About Salzgitter (Get Rating)
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
