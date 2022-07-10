SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

