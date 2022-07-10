SAP (NYSE:SAP) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on SAP from €135.00 ($140.63) to €115.00 ($119.79) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Santander raised SAP from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €104.00 ($108.33) target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on SAP from €120.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($114.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $118.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.18.
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.37.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of SAP by 224.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.
SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
