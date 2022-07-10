Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,846 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after acquiring an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $389.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,504. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.48 and a 200 day moving average of $447.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

